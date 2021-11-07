In J&K, Police Constable Attacked By Terrorists Outside Home In Srinagar's Batamaloo Area

In a shocking development, Terrorists shot dead a police constable in the Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday. The constable, identified as Tauseef, was shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital. However, as per reports, he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off.

According to reports, the J&K constable was shot dead outside his home. He was reportedly attacked from close range. The slain cop had a bullet injury on his head. Forces have launched search and cordon operations to nab the terrorists.

"At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo," the officials said.

In September, a police officer died of wounds after he was shot at point-blank range by terrorists in Srinagar. Meer Arshad was a probationary Sub-Inspector. According to CCTV footage, he was attacked at least twice from bind at a market in Khanyar.

Strongly condemn the killing of @JmuKmrPolice Constable Touseef Ahmed at SD Colony, Batamaloo.



Another cowardly, senseless act of terror. Another young Kashmiri life snuffed.



My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and Tausif’s colleagues and friends. — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) November 7, 2021

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime.

Apni Party's Syed Mohammad Bukhari condemn policeman's murder

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari strongly condemned the killing of a policeman. In a statement, he said, "Since decades this pointless violence has fallen as a curse on the local populace while filling their lives with ceaseless miseries and dejection. Numerous widows and orphans are still yearning for their lost loved ones. Today’s dastardly act at Bemina has added another precious human life to this senseless bloodshed."

Bukhari added that these acts of belligerence are only aimed to create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty and disrupt the peace in the valley. “I once again reiterate that violence in any of its manifestations is unacceptable in any civilized society. The perpetrators must be nabbed and brought to justice for this inhumane act at an earliest,” he said.

National Conference has also condemned the 'cowardly and dastardly' attack on the 29-year-old police constable. "No words of condemnation would be enough! May Allah grant him a place in Jannat. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time of grief," the party tweeted.

JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir condemn the killing of policemen

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir condemned the killing of Policemen in the strongest words. Mir termed the attack as shameful and mindless on the part of gunmen and said such incidents are highly condemnable and unacceptable in a civilized society