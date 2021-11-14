In J&K, Policeman Injured In Firing By Terrorists At Srinagar's Jamalata Area

In the latest development, a policeman was injured in firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday. Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal, a raid was carried out by a small party of Srinagar Police, sources informed. During the said raid, as the team approached towards suspected spot, the hiding terrorists stared indiscriminate firing upon them, resulting in injuries to one police personnel, a release in the matter stated, sources added.

Underlining that the police exercised maximum restraint keeping in view the safety of the civilians, the release said, "However, reinforcement of CRPF and police laid a cordon around the suspected clusters of houses and search started." Also, the release added, "Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter."

Constable shot dead in Srinagar

Last week, terrorists shot dead a police constable in the Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The constable, identified as Tauseef, was shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries. A day thereafter Terrorists shot a salesman point-blank in the Bohri Kadal area in Srinagar. The salesman, identified as Ibrahim, used to work in a shop owned by a Kashmiri Pandit- Sandeep Mawa. He was rushed to the hospital after being shot, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The situation has been tense in Jammu and Kashmir since the spate of civilian killings last month wherein as many as 11 civilians were gunned down by terrorists, who mostly belonged to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). What is to be noted here is that in all instances, LeT terrorists have checked the Aaadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if found to be non-locals or non-Muslims.