In J&K, Salesman Working For Kashmiri Pandit Trader Shot Dead By Terrorists At Bohri Kadal

Terrorists on Monday shot a salesman point-blank in the Bohri Kadal area in Srinagar. The salesman, identified as Ibrahim, used to work in a shop owned by a Kashmiri Pandit- Sandeep Mawa. This is the second terrorist attack reported in Srinagar in the last 24 hours.

“Today, at about 2010 hrs Srinagar Police received information about a terror crime incident at Borikadal area of Srinagar. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot,” said a police spokesman, in a statement. The police spokesperson added," “Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired upon one civilian identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan resident of Astengoo Bandipora at Borikadal area of Srinagar.”

As per reports, today, Ibrahim had to drop Sandeep at his residence, and just when he was starting the car, an unknown gunman opened the driving side window and shot Ibrahim point-blank. He was rushed to the hospital after being shot, but he succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime,” the police spokesperson said.

Constable shot dead in Srinagar

Only a day ago, terrorists shot dead a police constable in the Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The constable, identified as Tauseef, was shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

The situation has been tense in Jammu and Kashmir since the spate of civilian killings last month wherein as many as 11 civilians were gunned down by terrorists, who mostly belonged to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). What is to be noted here is that in all instances, LeT terrorists have checked the Aaadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if found to be non-locals or non-Muslims.