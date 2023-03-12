In J&K, Security Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout In Kupwara Dist, Recovers War-like Stores

In a huge success for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the troops busted a terrorist hideout at the Upper reaches of Shalnar Hangnikoot in North Kashmir's Kupwara district. The security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorist hideout in Kupwara.

According to the preliminary information, a joint team of security forces launched an operation in Kupwara on March 11, following which they busted an old terrorist hideout in the Shalnar Hagnikoot area of Kupwara's Handwara and recovered war-like stores including a rifle, several hand grenades and rocket shells.

One AK-47 rifle, 2 magazines of AK-47, 75 rounds of AK-47, 10 hand grenades, 26 Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) grenades, 2 flame throwers and one Chinese UBGL booster were recovered from the terrorist hideout in Kupwara. Apart from these, 5 rocket shells, 4 rocket shell shorts, 3 rocket boosters, one motor bomb 51 mm and 10 pressure mines, were also recovered by the security forces.

Indian Army, J&K police bust terrorist hideout in Poonch

Earlier on February 9, the Romeo Force of the Indian Army, along with J&K police, busted an old terror hideout in the Mendhar border area of J&K's Poonch. A large number of ammunition items have been recovered, including four AK-47 rifle magazines, two grenades, explosives, and a binocular.

A similar terrorist hideaway was busted by the security forces in January in Poonch recovering a sizeable amount of weapons, ammunition, and explosives. According to officials, the hideout was discovered during a joint police and Army operation in the Surankote tehsil's Bahian Wali village.