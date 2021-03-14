Last Updated:

In J&K, Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces At Shopian; Operation Underway

A terrorist was killed in Jammu & Kashmir during an encounter with security forces in Shopian's Rawalpora, on Sunday. The terrorist's identity remains unknown

Written By
Astha Singh
J-K's Shopian

On Sunday, a terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Shopian, according to police sources. The encounter broke out on Saturday between security forces and terrorists in the Rawalpora area. This came after earlier on March 11, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.

READ | JKBOSE class 10th result 2020 for Jammu division Winter Zone declared, here's direct link

Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and informed about the incident as the terrorist's identity remains unknown.

READ | Jammu Congress burns Ghulam Nabi Azad's effigy in pitched protest; wants 'G23' expelled

Shopian Police arrest 7 Hizb-ul terrorist

On Saturday, Shopian Police arrested seven terrorist associates linked with terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. According to a statement released by Jammu and Kashmir Police, "Shopian Police have arrested seven terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Incriminating materials recovered from their possession". 

READ | BJP resolves to form government in Jammu & Kashmir in next assembly elections

A case was registered for further investigation, added the J&K Police.

Terrorist outfit arrested in Doda

On Saturday, in a joint Cordon-and-Search-Operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested one over-ground worker (OGW) of a terror outfit from the Bikhiryan area of Doda.

Superintendent of Police (Operations) of Doda Raj Kumar said, "The OGW has been identified as Firdous Ahmed. The police have recovered three Chinese pistols, 15 Chinese rounds, five magazines, and a silencer from Ahmed's house."

During interrogation, it was found that the arrested person (Ahmed) was a journalism student at Kashmir University and an active terrorist since seven months.

Terrorists hurl grenade at Police chowki

On Saturday, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police chowki near the Sopore bus stand in Baramulla district.  A statement released by the J&K Police said that the terrorists hurled a grenade at a police chowki near the Sopore bus stand, in Baramulla district. However, it missed the target and exploded outside. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND