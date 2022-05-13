In J&K's Bandipora, 2 Pakistan-based LeT Terrorists Killed In Encounter

In the latest development, a massive encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Brar Aragam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. According to Republic TV's sources, two Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter. In less than 48 hours of the ongoing anti-terror crackdown, three terrorists have been eliminated and neutralized.

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Range Vijay Kumar said that two recent infiltrated foreign terrorists of LeT who escaped from a recent anti-terrorist operation at Salinder forest have been trapped in the Bandipora encounter. The J&K Police has said one of the trapped terrorists has been killed in the ongoing gunfight.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police while quoting IGP wrote, "Two recent infiltrated #Pakistani #terrorists of LeT terror outfit who escaped from recent anti-terrorist operation on 11/5/22 at Salinder forest area were #tracked down. They have been trapped today at Brar #Bandipora: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice."

Two recent infiltrated #Pakistani #terrorists of LeT terror outfit who escaped from recent anti-terrorist operation on 11/5/22 at Salinder forest area were #tracked down. They have been trapped today at Brar #Bandipora: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 13, 2022

Kashmir Pandit clerk killed by Terrorists in J&K

In a shocking incident in the valley, two terrorists, on Thursday, barged into a government office located in Central Kashmir's Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. It should be mentioned here that this is the third such attack against the minority community in the valley this year. Bhatt was a revenue department official at the Tehsil office in Chadoora. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The J&K Police mentioned that two terrorists attacked Bhat using a pistol.

The incident has triggered massive protests in numerous regions of the union territory. Members of the Dogra Front activists were seen staging a massive protest over Rahul Bhat's killing. In exclusive visuals captured by Republic TV, hundreds of Dogra Front group members can be seen coming out on the streets to protest against the terror group.

Two LeT Terrorists Killed in Anantnag

On Tuesday, May 10, two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. While speaking to Republic TV, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the, "slain terrorists were the same terrorists who escaped from Watnad encounter on April 16 in which one soldier was martyred".