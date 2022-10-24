In J&K's Baramulla, CRPF Marks Diwali With Fervour, Dedicates Auspicious Day To Nation

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF 53BN battalion in north Kashmir's Baramulla said that their jawans are on high alert across the district, from the Line of Control (LoC) to the plains, to protect the nation from the enemies.

Like elsewhere, Diwali was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, but this 53 BN of CRPF dedicated their Diwali to the Jammu and Kashmir people, for their safety and protection.

'Peaceful Kashmir is our Diwali': CRPF

Talking to Republic Media Network, one of the officers of this 53 BN CRPF extended greetings to the people and prayed for peace and prosperity in the Union Territory. He said that actual Diwali for them is ensuring the well-being of the citizens from the LoC to the plains and added that the affection of the jawans for their country is as such that they don't go back home to celebrate the auspicious occasion with their families.

According to the jawans present at the celebration, 'peaceful Kashmir is Diwali'. "May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to each and every house in our Union Territory," the jawans said, adding that they are always at the forefront of serving the nation, whether it is guarding the borders, fighting terrorism, or lending a helping hand in serving the community.

On the occasion, CO 53, 2IC 53BN, and other senior officials, besides a huge gathering of jawans, were present. The Jawans illuminated a temple with clay lamps and string lights, and firecrackers were burst as soon as the sun set. They also performed puja, and later bada khana was served for all.