In J&K's Baramulla, Four Drug Peddlers Nabbed With A Kilo Of Brown Sugar, Rs 25 Lakh Cash

Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Baramulla district with 1.17 kilograms of brown sugar-like substance and Rs 25 lakh in cash on them, police here said on Sunday.

Responding to a tip off related to smuggling of contraband, police had set up a mobile check point at Sultan Daki in Uri Ten of Baramulla, said an officer.

As it happened, a vehicle on its way from Kamalkote towards Uri was signalled to stop but the driver instead tried to flee.

"The vehicle was tactfully stopped by an alert police party. Four persons were onboard the vehicle," he said.

During a search of the vehicle, police found Rs 25.39 lakh in cash and 1.17 kg of contraband, apparently brown sugar.

All four, including the driver of the vehicle, were arrested. They were identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhatti, Reyaz Ahmad Khanday, Fayaz Ahmad Khanday, and Mohammad Pazeer, police said.

The four were booked at Uri Police Station, a police spokesman said.

"During preliminary investigation, it was learnt that under a well hatched conspiracy, Pakistan-based handlers are pushing drugs inside JK through such smugglers to spread drug addiction among the youth," he said.

