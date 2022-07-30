In J&K's Baramulla, Indian Army & Police Again Shows Professionalism In Wanigam Encounter

Baramulla: Yet again Indian Army proved its best army in the world by showing complete professionalism in the gunfight in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The Army, Police during the gunfight used less ammunition in order to save the masjid which was just 12 ft away from the gunfight site only.

An official told Republic Media Network that protecting the place of worship was a priority after the Sopore gunfight last month.

The official said during the encounter we used less ammunition only to save the worship place.

We too belong to the category where we respect religious places, and worship places, the officer added.

This professionalism of security forces wins hearts from across the area by saving the religious sentiments of people.

Pertinently, One Unidentified terrorist was gunned down in the gunfight while two soldiers and a policeman were injured during the operation.