In J&K's Baramulla, Security Forces Arrest Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist, Recover Arms

In a key development, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was arrested by security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Identified as Mohammad Iqbal, of Beerwah Budgam, the terrorist was carrying arms and ammunition at the time of arrest, as revealed by the security forces. Among the arms and ammunition recovered from the arrested terrorist are one Chinese pistol, and five 9mm rounds. Also, a magazine has been recovered.

Heightened terror activities in J&K

The development comes at a time when the Union Territory is witnessing heightened terrorist activities. Earlier in the day, terrorists fired upon a Kashmir Pandit shopkeeper and wounded him in the Shopian district, according to officials. The officials said that after receiving immediate medical assistance, the person was referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment.

The man, identified as Sonu Kumar Balijee of Chotigam village in Shopian, suffered injuries in his hand and leg. He was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar where doctors stated his condition to be stable. Balijee was reportedly running a medical shop in his native village. Officials said Army and police personnel rushed to the village upon receiving the information regarding the attack on the Kashmiri Pandit vendor.

This was not a case in isolation as two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack by terrorists in the Pulwama district. Terrorists opened firing on Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar, at Lajoora this afternoon, as per the officials, who informed that the duo were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

Also, in the Maisuma area of Srinagar, terrorists had opened fire on the CRPF jawans, injuring two. The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital, the officials revealed, adding that one jawan was declared dead on arrival while the other was undergoing treatment.