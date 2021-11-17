In J&K's Baramulla, Two CRPF Jawans, Civilian Injured In Grenade Attack By Terrorists

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans and a civilian sustained minor injuries after a grenade was hurled at them at the busy area of Palhalan chowk in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday. The injured personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital, sources informed even as official confirmation about the incident is awaited.

"At about 11:15 am, terrorists hurled a grenade near Palhallan Chowk in Pattan area of the north Kashmir district," a police official said.

This comes a day after Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three persons in Baramulla district, busting a racket involved in obtaining mobile SIM cards on fake documents.

Centre chairs high-level meeting over J&K security situation

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday afternoon chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and intelligence chief RR Swain were also present in the significant meeting. Sources informed Republic Media Network that the discussions including On-Ground Worker (OGW) terrorist networks, hybrid terror and civilian killing issues were expected to take place.

Srinagar encounter: Pakistan terrorists killed

A Pakistani terrorist, his local aide, an overground worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a building owner was killed in the Hyderpora encounter on Monday as the security forces took down a VOIP enabled call centre which was used by terrorists for communication. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar described the encounter as a major blow to the terror operators in the valley.

NIA raids at Baramulla

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Friday, conducted raids in eight locations across Baramulla and Srinagar districts after examination of nine terror operatives in the valley earlier. Several suspected terror operatives have been detained and arrests were expected soon. The crackdown was carried out in relation to the Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case, which is an umbrella FIR under which all recent cases, including targeted civilian killings in J&K, are being probed. On ground visuals accessed by Republic Media Network also showed the presence of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police along with the NIA that was carrying out searches since 5 am.

(With PTI inputs)