In J&K's Kishtwar, Massive Fire Breaks Out In Labour Quarters Of The Pakal Dul Project

A major fire broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Tuesday. The fire is said to have broken out in the Dangdooru area, in the labour quarters of the Pakal Dul Project, which is under construction by Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Limited (CVPPL and Jammu and Kashmir State Development Corporation.

In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the quarters can be seen engulfed in flames. Thick plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the gutted structure to the sky and forming dark clouds.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire tenders as well as local authorities are said to have been informed. So far, there are no casualties reported.

(This is a developing story)