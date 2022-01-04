In J&K's Kulgam District, Security Forces Neutralise Two LeT Terrorists In Encounter

In a major win for the security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir Police neutralised two local terrorists in the Kulgam district on Tuesday. According to the police, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter on Tuesday morning. The security forces launched a search operation in Okay village of Kulgam which led to the encounter, a police official said.

The security forces officials have now confirmed that two ultras were killed in the exchange of firing which took place on Tuesday morning. Following the encounter, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed that the terrorists killed were locals. The IGP also informed that the terrorists were affiliated with the LeT and were involved in several terror crimes.

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total=2). Both the killed terrorists are locals & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/zQYVd6RqlF — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 4, 2022

“Both terrorists were locals and linked to The Resistance Front outfit, affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba [LeT]. They were involved in several terror crimes,” IGP Vijay Kumar said in a statement. Apart from the police, the Army, as well as the CRPF, were involved in the anti-militancy operation. The encounter comes within 24 hours of the twin encounters in Srinagar’s Shalimar and Harwan areas, in which the forces killed two LeT militants.

Wanted LeT terrorist Salem Parray killed

The J&K police on Tuesday informed that wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Salem Parray was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar. IGP Vijay Kumar called it a big victory for security forces in the valley. Speaking to Republic Media Network, IGP Kashmir said, "This is a big victory. He has been active since 2016. Saleem had killed around two dozen civilians. He was a highly dreaded criminal. He had slaughtered 12 civilians."

Besides this, 11 FIRs have been registered against neutralised terrorists. Meanwhile, another terrorist has been gunned down in a joint operation by J&K Police and CRPF at Gasu near the Shalimar area of Srinagar

Terrorist neutralized in Kupwara

In another significant win, the Jammu and Kashmir Police managed to foil another infiltration bid by neutralizing one terrorist in the Jumagund area of Kupwara district earlier on Sunday. The security forces had laid an ambush after receiving prior inputs about a group likely to attempt infiltration in the region. The terrorist, identified as Mh Shabir Mallik (as mentioned on his identity card), was killed in an encounter and his body was recovered by the J&K police later. The forces also recovered an AK rifle, three magazines (filled), two grenades, plus five wrapped in plastic, a pouch, shoulder bag, wallet and dumb phone.