Last Updated:

In J&K's Kulgam District, Security Forces Neutralise Two LeT Terrorists In Encounter

In a major win for the security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir Police neutralised two local Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the Kulgam district on Tuesday

Written By
Vishnu V V

Image: PTI


In a major win for the security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir Police neutralised two local terrorists in the Kulgam district on Tuesday. According to the police, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter on Tuesday morning. The security forces launched a search operation in Okay village of Kulgam which led to the encounter, a police official said.

The security forces officials have now confirmed that two ultras were killed in the exchange of firing which took place on Tuesday morning. Following the encounter, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed that the terrorists killed were locals. The IGP also informed that the terrorists were affiliated with the LeT and were involved in several terror crimes.

“Both terrorists were locals and linked to The Resistance Front outfit, affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba [LeT]. They were involved in several terror crimes,” IGP Vijay Kumar said in a statement. Apart from the police, the Army, as well as the CRPF, were involved in the anti-militancy operation. The encounter comes within 24 hours of the twin encounters in Srinagar’s Shalimar and Harwan areas, in which the forces killed two LeT militants.

READ | J&K: Forces eliminate Pakistani terrorist in Kupwara; AK-47 & hand grenades recovered

Wanted LeT terrorist Salem Parray killed

The J&K police on Tuesday informed that wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Salem Parray was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar. IGP Vijay Kumar called it a big victory for security forces in the valley. Speaking to Republic Media Network, IGP Kashmir said, "This is a big victory. He has been active since 2016. Saleem had killed around two dozen civilians. He was a highly dreaded criminal. He had slaughtered 12 civilians."

READ | J&K Police to get American assault rifles & pistols for anti-terror ops; first in India

Besides this, 11 FIRs have been registered against neutralised terrorists. Meanwhile, another terrorist has been gunned down in a joint operation by J&K Police and CRPF at Gasu near the Shalimar area of Srinagar

Terrorist neutralized in Kupwara

In another significant win, the Jammu and Kashmir Police managed to foil another infiltration bid by neutralizing one terrorist in the Jumagund area of Kupwara district earlier on Sunday. The security forces had laid an ambush after receiving prior inputs about a group likely to attempt infiltration in the region. The terrorist, identified as Mh Shabir Mallik (as mentioned on his identity card), was killed in an encounter and his body was recovered by the J&K police later. The forces also recovered an AK rifle, three magazines (filled), two grenades, plus five wrapped in plastic, a pouch, shoulder bag, wallet and dumb phone.

READ | Pakistan refuses to claim body of intruder shot dead by BSF in J&K's Arnia
READ | J&K: BSF recovers heavy arms, ammunition, and drugs near IB; Pakistan denies involvement
READ | J&K: BSF neutralises Pakistani Intruder near international border in Arnia Sector
Tags: JK, Kulgam, Srinagar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND