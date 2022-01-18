In J&K's Kulgam District, Terrorists Attack Army Vehicle With IED; No Injuries Reported

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations which is set to take place across the country, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by terrorists has been reported between Yaripora and Qaimooh road in Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday, targetting an Army vehicle. No injury or damage has taken place and the area has been cordoned off, as per reports. Search operations are currently undeway. As per sources, the IED was planted under a bridge and the traffic in the National Highway is currently halted.

This is the second incident in less than two days after an IED was recovered in the downtown of Srinagar. Even earlier on Tuesday, a suspicious bag was found in Srinagar, although nothing was found in it. On January 15, a 10 kg IED was recovered by the Indian Army, Bandipora Police, and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) during a search operation being carried out in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

IED recovered in Ghazipur

Meanwhile, on Friday, an IED was recovered from one of the busiest flower markets in Ghazipur. Police and the bomb disposal squad were rushed to the flower market in East Delhi after the recovery of an unattended bag.Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana had confirmed at around 1:40 pm that the bag indeed contained an IED which was successfully diffused by the Bomb Disposal Squad present there. "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," CP Asthana said.

The National Security Guard (NSG) had carried out a controlled blast after cordoning off the area. Visuals from the scene showed plumes of smoke rising from the bomb disposal location. On Monday, the NSG informed the Delhi Police that the IED seized from the Ghazipur market had a timer device attached to it and had ammonium nitrate and RDX as its components. Police officials probing the case said that RDX has been used in blasts in the national capital earlier too. As of now, no one has been arrested in the Ghazipur case and the police are currently examining footage of multiple CCTV cameras to find a suspect.