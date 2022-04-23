In J&K's Kulgam, Encounter Operation Underway; 1 JeM Terrorist Eliminated

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists just a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu & Kashmir. Republic TV has learned that an encounter operation is underway in the Mirhama area of J&K's Kulgam district.

According to sources, three terrorists are trapped in the encounter operation and one Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist is eliminated. Based on a piece of specific information received, a search operation was launched about the presence of at least three-four terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit. Now, special forces of the Indian Army have been deployed at the Kulgam encounter site.

This comes at a time when the Indian Armed forces continue with their crackdown to end terror in the Union Territory. The forces are conducting continuous anti-terror operations in various parts of J&K. Earlier, Republic TV's top sources stated that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group had been planning to proceed with its first procession since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In another update, four terrorists were killed in the encounter between terrorists and security forces in Malwah area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. The encounter, which started on Thursday, claimed to have got a major success of the year. According to the reports, the most wanted top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba was among the four terrorists killed. During a gunfight, four soldiers, including an officer and a policeman, were injured.

Baramulla sarpanch killed

Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot dead by terrorists in North Kashmir's Goushbugh Pattan region of Baramulla district on April 15. The elected representative’s killing has marked a shift in the target killings from south to central Kashmir to the north. The Kashmir Zone Police, in a Twitter post, informed that the Bangroo was an independent Sarpanch from Baramulla’s Goshbugh area of Pattan.

PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 24

Meanwhile, PM Modi will visit J&K tomorrow, April 24. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and support multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs. 7,500 crore. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund road tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore.