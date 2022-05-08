In J&K's Kulgam, Security Forces Trap Pakistani LeT Terrorist In Ongoing Encounter Op

A massive encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at Cheyan, in the Devsar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. According to the J&K police, two terrorists are trapped in the ongoing encounter operation in Kulgam. One of the terrorists is identified as Haider who is from Pakistan and is a member of Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), confirmed J&K police on Sunday.

Reporting about the ongoing Kulgam encounter in the Devsar area, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "One Pakistani terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit and a local terrorist trapped in an ongoing encounter. Haider was active in North Kashmir for more than 2 years & involved in several terror crimes." Haider who hails from Pakistan and is also a member of LeT was active in North Kashmir has shifted his operation from there to South Kashmir. It is signification to mention that a joint encounter operation is being carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Indian army and CRPF in Kulgam of J&K. The anti-terror encounter operation is underway since 03:00 am on Sunday.

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #Pakistani #terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit & a local terrorist trapped in on-going #encounter. Haider was active in North Kashmir for more than 2 years & involved in several #terror crimes. Details follow: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/kTv1GINZzU — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 8, 2022

In visuals accessed by Republic, multiple gunshots are heard from a distance indicating a severe encounter clash between security forces and trapped terrorists. Further details are awaited.

Security forces arrest LeT terrorist from Baramulla

Security forces on Friday succeed again in busting a terror network in north Kashmir's Baramulla district by arresting an active Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist and his associate. A police officer told Republic Media Network that joint teams of the Indian Army's 46 RR, 53 BN (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police established a routine Mobile Vehicle Check Post near Hilltop of Cheradari Baramulla. The officer said during the course of action, suspicious movement was witnessed which alerted the joint searching teams. In the course of action alert teams tactfully apprehended the terrorist and his associate.

The duo was identified as Ashiq Hossain Lone, son of Gh Nabi Lone of Hyder Mohalla, and Uzair Amin Ganie, son of Mohd Amin Ganie of Kanthbagh, Baramulla. During the search 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 08 live rounds of 9 mm pistol and 2 HE 36 grenades were recovered from the possession of Ashiq Hussain Lone while 2 UBGL grenades were recovered from the possession of Uzair Amin Ganie.

It is pertinent to mention here that these terrorists obtained these illegal arms and ammunition from links with Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) terrorist organisation through some FTs, with intent to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas, the officer added.