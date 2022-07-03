In J&K's Kupwara, Indian Army's 28 Rashtriya Rifles Renovate Old Temple And Shrine

The Indian Army's 28 Rashtriya Rifles renovated old Chandi Mata Temple and Zairat Peer Dastagir Shrine thus have succeeded in winning over an alienated population.

A local said that the Indian Army again proved that it is not just a strong army but also a moral army, which keeps human rights and ethics as its highest moral by coming up with such a unique initiative.

After the Abrogation of Article 370, The Indian army in J&K especially in Kashmir has launched many initiatives through which the army is putting their efforts to help the local population with the education of their children, and career advice. Also, the army helps the villagers to take up local problems like sanitation and infrastructure to higher authorities.

Such initiative gives a good opportunity for the forces to connect and build friendships with the local population.

With such one unique initiative by the Army's 28 Rashtriya Rifles in north Kashmir's Lolab Kupwara district renovated and Inaugurated Chandi Mata Temple and Ziarat Peer Dastagir.

The Lolab Valley is home to many ancient springs, Temples and Shrines which are the symbol of religious harmony, peace and tranquillity in Kashmir.

Chandigam is a village with scenic natural beauty in Sogam Block which is named after the Hindu deity Chandi Mata.

The village had a very old temple dedicated to Chandi Mata in the village which was a major religious attraction for the locals till the late 80’s when the ill-fated exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

In fact, Chandigam village hosted about 114 Kashmiri Pandit families in those days.

During the exodus, the fleeing families uprooted the idol from the mandir and took it along with them, fearing the desecration of the holy idol.

Ghulam Mohammed Dar, Sarpanch of Chandigam B, recollects local Muslim families pleading pandits not to uproot the idol and promised to take care of the temple as they would, of their properties and fields. However, the same did not fructify. The temple over the years kept losing its sheen due to vagaries of weather and lack of maintenance as also its temporary nature of construction. This always remained like a thorn in the chest of locals of Chandigam.

A one of its kind coincidence is also that there is a shrine of Peer Dastagir just adjacent to the temple site, a reverend Peer with the name Dastger used to offer prayers under the tree adjacent to the temple site. He is believed to be having some great powers which he used to heal the locals. It's said he passed away at the same site.

A top army officer told that somewhere, in the month of May 2022, a local delegation of Sarpanches of Chandigam A and Chandigam B along with a few visiting Pandit families approached the local army unit i.e. 28 RR bn for the renovation of the temple site to bring back its original sheen and aura. As always, the Army was prompt with an affirmative response and as a mark of respect for the perennial and much celebrated communal harmony of Kashmir, started the work for the renovation of not only the temple site but also the Ziarat of Peer Dastagir. Donations poured in from all the sections of the society besides the jawans of the local unit and a few politicians as well. Those who were from weaker sections offered labour support in the construction and it was a sight to behold with the local Kashmiris working tirelessly to bring back the glory to the mandir and the Ziarat.

60 days of hard work, dedication and reverence have paid its dividends in the form of a mesmerising complex of the renovated Chandi Mata Mandir And Peer dastager Ziyarat, live testimony of the ever-prevailing religious harmony, inclusive society and effervescent culture of Kashmir, which makes it the true paradise on earth.

The Temple and Ziarat were inaugurated on 01 July 2022 in presence of a huge local gathering duly following grand religious festivities.