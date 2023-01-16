In J&K's Poonch, Major Terror Hideout Busted; 10 Grenades & Three AK-47 Rifles Recovered

Marking another major success in war against terrorism, security forces have busted a major terror hideout in the Surankot area of the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir. According to Republic TV's sources, three AK-47 rifles, a box containing over 10 hand grenades along with a grenade launcher and other ammunition were recovered from the site. This comes just a few days before Republic Day and just a week after a major Rajouri-type attack was averted in the valley.

Security forces continues to crush terror activities in J&K

On January 8, attempts of infiltration through the Line of Control (LoC) were thwarted in Poonch as two terrorists were killed while trying to enter the Indian territory. In the search operation that followed the killing of the terrorists, the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one modified AK-56 rifle, one Chinese pistol, two Chinese hand grenades and two high explosive IEDs and a mobile phone.

In another operation last week, the troops found another huge cache of arms and ammunitions along with vision binoculars, thermal cameras, Indian Army uniforms, boots, and batteries among other things. Blankets, medical kit, multiple packets of dry fruits along with clothing for the winter were also among the stuff recovered by the forces. Notably, some packets of the edibles carried the manufacturing location as Gujranwala which helped the officers trace their origin back to Pakistan.

The Indian Army has increased its vigil against terrorists after the targeted killing in Rajouri’s Dhangri village on January 1. Two terrorists opened fire on villagers which killed seven and injured over a dozen people. Following the attack, the administration strengthened Village Defence Guards (VDGs) comprising local volunteers and the border grid to keep a tight vigil on possible infiltration routes. Officials said that police posters announcing a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone giving credible information about the terrorists have also come up at various places in the area.