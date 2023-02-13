In J&K's Reasi, Bridge Collapses When 2 Dumpers Tries To Cross It; Injured Shifted To Hosp

A rivulet bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district collapsed when two loaded dumpers were trying to cross it. According to the preliminary information, a bridge on rivulet Badora collapsed on Sunday, due to which both the dumpers which were trying to cross it, fell in Badora rivulet, causing injuries to the dumpers' drivers.

As per the reports, the incident took place when the two dumpers, reportedly loaded with sand, were on the way to Rajouri from Arnas, crossing the bridge over the Badora rivulet at the same time. Reportedly due to the overweight, the bridge collapsed and the dumpers fell into the rivulet, causing injuries to the drivers of the vehicles.

Immediately after getting the information, the police from the PS Chassana reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital for further treatment. The collapse of the bridge over the Badora rivulet has cut off the road link between Mahore and Chassana.