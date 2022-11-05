In J&K's Sopore, Two LeT Terrorists, 'tasked To Attack Non-locals', Arrested With Weapons

In a big success for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists having links to the banned terror group-- Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been arrested in Sopore on Friday. According to the officials, a cordon and search operation was launched on Friday evening by Sopore police along with the Indian Army's 22 Rashtriya Rifles at Shah Faisal market in J&K's Sopore. During this, the security forces noted the suspicious movement of a person coming from the Sopore bus stand towards Shah Faisal market with a bag in his hand.

The security forces arrested the man and recovered 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol magazine, some pistol rounds, and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from his bag. According to the officials, the arrested accused has been identified as Rizwan Mushtaq Wani, a resident of Hamray village in Baramulla's Pattan.

Two LeT terrorists arrested in J&K's Sopore

Following the arrest, the terrorist upon further questioning revealed the name of another terrorist who was later apprehended by the security forces. The second arrested terrorist who was apprehended during the late hours of Friday by the Sopore police along with Baramulla police has been identified as Jameel Ahmed Parra, a resident of Tappar village in the Pattan area.

According to the official, both arrested LeT terrorists were tasked to attack non-locals, minorities, and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. It is pertinent to mention that an FIR has been registered against the arrested terrorists under the relevant section. As per the sources, these LeT terrorists are "Hybrid" terrorists. Notably, hybrid terrorists or part-time terrorists are those who are not listed with the security forces and slip back into their regular life without leaving a trace. They are brought in by terror outfits just one or two times to carry out terrorist attacks.

J&K police arrest 3 hybrid terrorists in Srinagar

On Tuesday, November 1, J&K police arrested three hybrid terrorists and seized 10 kilograms of Bucket IED and 2 hand grenades from Srinagar. The police arrested two of the terrorists from a checkpoint in Harnambal, and their associate was nabbed later. The arrested hybrid terrorists have links to Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) ‘The Resistance Front’.