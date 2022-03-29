In J&K's Sopore, Woman Hurls Petrol Bomb At CRPF Camp; Area Cordoned Off

In a shocking incident, an unidentified woman hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Tuesday evening. The entire incident, which took place around 7 PM, was captured on CCTV cameras.

Women hurls petrol bomb at CRPF camp

In the visuals accessed by Republic, a woman clad in a burqa can be seen approaching the area where the CRPF personnel are stationed. Stopping on the road, she rummages through her purse before hurling a petrol bomb toward the forces, after which she escapes. Some passersby were also seen scrambling to safety after the blast. Meanwhile, CRPF personnel were seen using buckets of water to douse the fire.

The incident took place near the State Bank of India (SBI) office close to CRPF's main chowk in Sopore. The security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway. The attacker is suspected to be an Over Ground Worker (OGW).

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.