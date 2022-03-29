Last Updated:

In J&K's Sopore, Woman Hurls Petrol Bomb At CRPF Camp; Area Cordoned Off

In a shocking incident, an woman (suspected to be an OGW) hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Tuesday evening

Written By
Ananya Varma
J&K

Image: Republic


In a shocking incident, an unidentified woman hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Tuesday evening. The entire incident, which took place around 7 PM, was captured on CCTV cameras.

Women hurls petrol bomb at CRPF camp

In the visuals accessed by Republic, a woman clad in a burqa can be seen approaching the area where the CRPF personnel are stationed. Stopping on the road, she rummages through her purse before hurling a petrol bomb toward the forces, after which she escapes. Some passersby were also seen scrambling to safety after the blast. Meanwhile, CRPF personnel were seen using buckets of water to douse the fire.

The incident took place near the State Bank of India (SBI) office close to CRPF's main chowk in Sopore. The security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway. The attacker is suspected to be an Over Ground Worker (OGW).

READ | 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets Y-level security with CRPF cover

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

READ | Amit Shah attends CRPF's 83rd Raising Day parade in J&K; 'Jawans provide sense of safety'
READ | CRPF holds 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu, first time outside Delhi
READ | Chhattisgarh: Maoists attack CRPF camp in Sukma district, three personnel injured
Tags: JK, CRPF, Sopore
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND