In J&K's Srinagar, Terrorists Shoot Traffic Police Officer; Injured Cop's Condition Stable

Terrorists fired upon and injured a traffic police person in the Rajouri Kadal area of Srinagar. More details on the terror attack are awaited.

In a recent update to terror activities reported in Jammu and Kashmir, a Traffic Police person was injured after terrorists fired upon him in Rajouri Kadal area of downtown Srinagar on Wednesday, December 1. He has been shifted to a hospital. More details are awaited.

According to sources, the injured cop has been identified as Mohammad Abdullah who was busy regulating traffic at Rajouri Kadal.

Pulwama terror encounter

An encounter broke out on Wednesday and two terrorists were reported dead. Providing details of the anti-terror operation, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh told ANI, "This has been a successful operation. Two terrorists, active in the area for a very long time, were gunned down. Yasir Parray became a terrorist in 2019. An IED had claimed lives of two Armed Forces jawans & some others were injured."

According to J&K Police, Yasir was considered an IED expert of JeM, and another Pakistani terrorist was killed. Police said, "He had crossed Bandipore, Gurez to come here. He was known as Fuqan & was involved in many terror activities. Both had been working together for a long time&had over 12 FIRs against them". 

Five civilians were killed in separate terrorist attacks in J&K

In early October, terrorists launched four attacks in 36 hours and killed five civilians in Srinagar and Bandipora. According to the sources, minority communities Sikh and Hindus were targeted in the Union Territory. On October 5, within 60 minutes, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir were killed in separate terrorist attacks. As per the Kashmir Zone Police reports, the first terrorist attack occurred in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar, and lastly at Bandipora district.

While in another attack, two teachers were dragged from the classroom and shot dead in the terrorist attack in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar. The teachers have been identified as Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were from Allochi Bagh. 

