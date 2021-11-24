In J&K's Srinagar, Three Terrorists Including Top Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Neutralized

In a major crackdown on terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday neutralised three terrorists in Srinagar's Rambagh. Among the three terrorists neutralized is also Mehran, the top commander of The Resistance Front, (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which claimed responsibility for the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Identification of others is being ascertained

Civilians killing in Jammu and Kashmir

J&K witnessed a number of targeted killings. On Thursday, October 7, two school teachers-Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the teachers were dragged out of their classrooms and shot dead by the terrorists in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar.

A day before that, on October 6, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit named Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. He was a prominent businessman in the valley region with two medical stores in Srinagar including one started by his family in 1947. The area was later cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists was initiated.

After that, the terrorists struck near Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar where one non-local civilian identified as Virender Paswan was killed by them. This was the second attack carried out on a non-Kashmiri street vendor. The deceased residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur. Following this, a third attack was reported from Bandipora District in North Jammu and Kashmir where a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai was shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The Kashmir police tweeted mentioning 'coward #terrorists shot dead a civilian'.