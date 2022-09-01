In a tragic and shocking incident, a case of medical apathy has come to light from Bargi Health Care Centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur wherein a 5-year-old died in his mother’s lap while waiting for medical assistance.

Notably, the case of medical apathy took place at the Bargi Health Care Centre in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur when the health department system's great carelessness came to light as an innocent 5-year-old child died in his mother's lap following the absence of a doctor in the hospital and due to lack of treatment. As per the preliminary information, the mother of the deceased 5-year-old was sitting with her son since morning of the unfortunate day for the treatment but the health officers hadn't reached till 12:00 PM.

#BREAKING | Shocking medical apathy in Jabalpur: 5-year-old loses life due to negligence after waiting for medical assitance at Bargi Health Care Centre - https://t.co/g7JNJa31xM pic.twitter.com/i53t60KL3g — Republic (@republic) September 1, 2022

It is significant to mention that the victim of medical apathy who died due to lack of treatment has been identified as the resident of Tinheta Deori of the Jabalpur district.

In Jabalpur, a 5-year-old loses life after waiting for medical assistance