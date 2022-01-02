In Jammu, 12 Injured As Under-construction Bridge Collapses In Samba's Vijaypur

Twelve people were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district after an under-construction bridge collapsed in the Vijaypur area on Sunday. Those injured by rescued by J&K Police and referred to the hospital for treatment.

"A bridge collapsed in Vijaypur area of Samba district of Jammu. 12 injured were rescued by Jammu and Kashmir Police, The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment," Police said.

The middle section of the bridge collapsed following which a JCB was called to remove the debris. A huge crowd also gathered near the incident site. The bridge was being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the officials said.

Vaishno Devi stampede

12 people died and 16 others were injured in the stampede in the wee hours of Saturday after a scuffle broke out between two groups of pilgrims at the Mata Vaishno Devi hill shrine. Many eyewitnesses said there was overcrowding as devotees were staying back on the shrine premises after darshan instead of returning to the base camp at Katra.

Meanwhile, the high-level committee formed by Jammu and Kashmir government to investigate the stampede reached the hill shrine on Sunday. The committee includes J&K Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, Jammu ADG Mukesh Singh and Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer.

Langer has also issued a public notice stating those who desire to submit any evidence or facts may appear before the enquiry committee either in-person or online by January 5.

"It is for the information of the general public that any person who desires to furnish any facts, statements, electronic evidence etc. regarding the said incident; may share the same on the email id: divcomjmu-jk@nic.in or Whatsapp No: 09419202723 or Landline No: 0191-2478996 by or before 05-01-2022," the notice stated.

"Any person who desires to meet in person may appear before the said Enquiry Committee in person between 11:00 am to 01:00 pm on 05-01-2022 in the Office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Rail Head Complex, Panama Chowk; to furnish any statements/ facts/ evidence," it added.

Image: Republic