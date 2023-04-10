In Jammu And Kashmir, 100 Trucks Flagged Off To Facilitate Migratory Tribal Population

The Tribal Affairs Department of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, flagged off 100 trucks to facilitate the transportation of livestock and families of the migratory tribal population. The department will help the families to move from various districts to the highland pastures.

Notably, the Tribal Affairs department initiated a special project for a transhumant support system including transit accommodations and transport facilities for the migratory population. The development came following the announcement of made by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The trucks have been deployed both on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and the Mughal Road, an alternative link connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with south Kashmir's Shopian.

According to news agency ANI, the Tribal Affairs Department procured the through J&K Road Transport Corporation.

The initiative was taken by the administration to facilitate the movement of the migratory tribal community. It was claimed that the community has to face a lot of hardships during migration due to traffic jams and other hindrances. In fact, the community has to also suffer loss of livestock due to harsh weather conditions.

According to official figures, more than 16,000 migratory tribal families benefitted during the last year after spending summer months in Kashmir pastures and being brought back in trucks to their destination in various districts of the Jammu division, the release stated.

According to official figures, more than 16,000 migratory tribal families benefitted last year after spending summer months in Kashmir pastures and being brought back in trucks to their destination in various districts of the Jammu division.

(With agency inputs)