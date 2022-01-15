In Jammu & Kashmir, 10kg IED Recovered In Bandipora, Defused; Case Registered

In a recent development to the security forces neutralising terror threats in the Jammu and Kashmir region, a 10 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the Indian Army, Bandipora Police, and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) during a search operation being carried out in North Kashmir's Bandipora district. This comes 11 days before Republic Day celebrations set to take place across the country.

Bandipora Police informed, "A joint team of police and the Indian Army have detected an IED in north Kashmir's Bandipora today. Bomb disposal squad have reached the spot."

The bomb disposal squad teams of the Army and police reached the spot where the IED was detected in an Orchard in the Bagh area and defused it without any damage.

As per the recent update, no damage to property or loss of life have been reported. But, a case has been registered concerning the IED recovery and further investigation will take place.

Jammu & Kashmir terror attacks

Earlier on December 27, 2021, terrorists carried out a grenade attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in South Kashmir. Search operations were underway on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. As per the preliminary information, no loss was reported.

J&K Police said, "Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a security bunker at the Arwani area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district."

IED recovered in Ghazipur Flower Market

On January 14, the Delhi Police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device from an unattended bag at Ghazipur Flower Market. On Friday, a bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) defused the IED recovered from Ghazipur, just 12 days ahead of Republic Day. According to reports, the weight of the recovered IED was nearly 3 kg. Delhi Police informed the NSG about the same at 11 am while the explosive was defused at around 1.30 pm.

According to the sources, during the prelim assessment of the IED, around 1.5 kg of explosive was retrieved. However, the explosive quantity could go up to 3 kg. In the initial probe, the nitrate mix was suspected to be explosive but traces of ammonium nitrate were also found, sources said.

Image: Republic World