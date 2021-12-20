For the first time, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will reserve 16 Assembly seats for the people belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to provide them opportunities for equal representation. The development comes after the meeting of the delimitation commission held on Monday.

16 seats to be reserved for SC & ST in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly post delimitation

Republic Media Network sources have learnt that a total of 16 seats- nine for people representing Scheduled Tribes and seven for the people of Scheduled Castes will be reserved in a bid to provide better representation to the people of all deprived communities in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first time that the seats are being reserved in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for any community.

As per the sources, the decision has been taken under the Central Government’s roadmap to eradicate partisanship by the administration of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a vital feature of the ‘Naya Kashmir Blueprint’ of the PM Modi-led Central government. Speculations are rife that the number of seats from Jammu and Kashmir can also increase after the delimitation process. Republic Media Network sources have informed that 43 seats will be provided for Jammu while 47 seats will be given to Kashmir. Among these, six have been added to Jammu while one has been added to Kashmir.

Delimitation Commission meets in Delhi

The recent development comes in the backdrop of the meeting of the members of the delimitation commission in Delhi to deliberate on the delimitation draft and take the views of all the members on the same. In the meeting, five MPs including three representatives from the National Conference and two from BJP were present.

Sources have informed Republic Media Network that the draft of Delimitation had been given to the National Conference MPs during the meeting. The MPs are the associate members of the Delimitation Commission and they have been asked to submit any objections pertaining to the delimitation by December 31, 2021.

After the meeting of the delimitation commission, Union Minister Jitendra Singh briefed the media and informed them that leaders were satisfied with the delimitation parameters followed by the commission. He further revealed that no work is being done under any "political pressure". He also informed that the Election Commission (EC) will take a call on the elections in the Union Territory.

The delimitation process is subsequent to the Central government’s previous actions of abrogating Article 370 and making Ladakh a separate Union Territory under its vision of revamping the face of Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring the development of the Union Territory.

