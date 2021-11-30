In Jammu & Kashmir, 1678 Migrants Returned Since Abrogation Of Art 370: MHA In Lok Sabha

While addressing the Parliament on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Lok Sabha that 1678 migrants have returned to Kashmir while looking for employment opportunities after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The Ministry of Home Affairs in a written response informed that as per the information provided by the administration of the Jammu And Kashmir, they have recorded an upsurge in the influx of migrants in the UT after the abrogation of article 370, as around 1678 migrants have returned to Kashmir for taking up jobs under PM Development Package 2015.



The Centre further informed that 150 ancestral properties of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir have been restored. "The land of 150 applicants has been restored, according to information submitted by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir," the Ministry of Home Affairs responded. The J&K government, according to the Centre, has taken a number of moves in this approach.

Parliament's Winter Session Day 2 updates

Apart from this, in another response, MHA, further apprised that 187 insurgency-related incidents occurred in the North East region this year till 15th Nov. Around 20 civilians and 8 security forces personnel and 39 insurgents were killed in insurgency-related incidents this year.

On the second day of the winter session of the parliament, the government also took up the announcement of the extension of the BSF jurisdiction in the border states of Assam, Punjab and West Bengal. The MHA in a written reply in Lok Sabha said, “The extension of the territorial jurisdiction of BSF would result in better and more effective control on trans-border crimes in conjunction and co-operation with State Police. The governments of West Bengal and Govt of Punjab have expressed their apprehension that such a move encroaches upon the powers of the State Government. Their apprehensions are ill-founded.”

On the other hand, speaking in Rajya Sabha on the government’s resolve against regularising the cryptocurrency in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday dismissed the speculations of cryptocurrencies being banned in the country. She said in the upper house, “It is a risky area and not in a complete regulatory framework. No decision was taken on banning its advertisements. Steps are taken to create awareness through RBI & SEBI. The Government will soon introduce a Bill.”

Besides, in another update, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday rejected the request for the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs. Stating that the concerned MPs did not show any 'remorse' for their 'misbehaviour', Naidu asserted that the opposition had 'every right to walk out.



Image: PTI