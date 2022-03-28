In Jammu & Kashmir, 2 Active LeT Terrorists Get Arrested In Joint Ops By Budgam Police, RR

Two active terrorists with ties to the proscribed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam area on Monday. The arrest was as part of a joint security operation. Budgam Police and the Rashtriya Rifles' 62nd battalion collaborated on the operation (RR).

Waseem Ahmad Ganai and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh, two terrorists apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian area, have been identified. According to the official’s statement as quoted by ANI, “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a Chinese Pistol, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds, 32 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession.” The Budgam police immediately filed an FIR under the relevant sections of the law post after the arrest.

"Around 8:35 pm on Saturday, terrorists fired at and critically injured SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam," an official said on Saturday. In the firing, Ahmad's brother Umar Jan was also injured, and both of them were taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where Ahmad died. Jan, who was undergoing treatment, also succumbed to his injuries. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, officials told ANI.

J&K Lt. Governor & political leaders condemn killing

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and several political leaders of political parties condemned the killing. "I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan. Tribute to Ishfaq, who attained martyrdom and prayers for a speedy recovery of Umar. My deepest condolences to the family in this hour of grief. Those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished," J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

Hundreds attend funeral to pay tribute to SPO Ahmad

Hundreds gathered on Sunday to pay tribute to Ishfaq Ahmad who was killed during the encounter with terrorists. People poured into Budgam to attend the funeral of the slain officer as a mark of respect for his service.

Speaking to Republic TV about the crowd present at the funeral, former J&K DGP Dr SP Vaid said that people respect the local police officers. “These officials do a serious job. The officers posted in Kashmir fight terrorism. People know that these policemen are risking their lives for their well-being. That is why we see this huge crowd (to pay final respect),” Dr Vaid said.

3rd terrorist attack in less than a month

During the month of March, there has been an uptick in terrorist activity and targeted strikes in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the third terrorist strike that has taken place in Budgam in less than a month. The central Kashmir district, which had hitherto been relatively devoid of militancy, is now experiencing a wave of terrorist attacks.

Terrorists in the area recently kidnapped and killed an army soldier. On Tuesday last week, a police officer was slain in an attack while on patrolling duty in Srinagar's Zoonimar neighbourhood. Three Panchayat members were slain in separate incidents in the Valley earlier this month.

Image: ANI