In Jammu & Kashmir, Amarnath Yatra To Begin From June 30; Check Details

As summer season knocks on the door, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration is all set to host the Amarnath Yatra this year. The J&K administration on Sunday announced that they will be holding the Yatra from June 30th, 2022 and the registration for the same will commence in the coming days. This time around, the Yatra will last for 43 days. As per tradition, the pilgrimage will be halted only for Raksha Bandhan Day.



The office of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha informed that all the COVID-related protocols will be followed during the pilgrimage this year as well.

Earlier, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) stated on March 10 that pilgrims will be able to register for the yatra online from April onwards and that RFID-based vehicle tracking will be implemented for the pilgrimage to the shrine in south Kashmir.

"The online registration will start through banks in April 2022 with a limit of 20,000 registrations fixed per day," Additional CEO SASB Rahul Singh said. On the spot registrations will also be held at designated counters during Amarnath yatra days.

For the upcoming annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration is making preparations to build 20,000-capacity lodgements in the Jammu division.

Image: ANI