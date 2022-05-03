In Jammu & Kashmir, Rains Disrupt Eid Celebrations; Otherwise-packed Grounds Seen Empty

The playgrounds in Jammu and Kashmir were seen empty due to rains on Tuesday, May 3. Muslims around the world celebrated the Eid-al-Fitr festival marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan. Usually, the grounds in the Baramulla district of Kashmir on Eid remain packed as the people belonging to the Islamic faith offer Namaz on the playgrounds.

Finally, after two years of a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the happy faces since morning were seen coming towards the masjids and in some places towards prayer grounds to offer these special prayers on the occasion of Eid. However, authorities disallowed Eid Prayers at the historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and termed the present circumstances not feasible to allow prayers in Jamia Masjid.

An official told Republic Media Network that the past violence-related incidents forced us to disallow the congregational prayers at this Jamia Masjid. The officer said that “From the Year 2016 to 2019, Eleven cases of violence/stone-pelting on Fridays of the month of Ramazan, that emanated from Jamia Masjid stand registered in PS Nowhatta. In these incidents, hundreds of civilians and 27 Security forces personnel got injured.”

Jammu & Kashmir Policemen receive praise for their dedication

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of this Eid ul Fitr, Jammu and Kashmir Policemen won the hearts of people with their dedication, love and respect for their people. In an incident that took place in north Kashmir's Pattan, the men in khaki were seen cleaning the national highway after gale-force winds knocked over a tree on Tuesday early morning. It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time the dedication of the Jammu and Kashmir police were appreciated. Over the years, the police have been witnessed doing wonders on the ground by their acts of honesty and valuing their duty for the sake of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Image: Rayees Mohammad bhat (SSP Baramulla)