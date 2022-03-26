Last Updated:

In Jammu & Kashmir, SPO Shot Dead; His Brother Left Critically Injured In Chatabugh Budgam

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed & his brother injured critically after militants on Saturday late evening fired upon them in central Kashmir's Budgam.

Jammu & Kashmir

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and his brother was left injured critically after militants, on Saturday late evening, fired upon them in central Kashmir's Budgam district. The militants fired upon the siblings; 26-year-old Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, who was posted as SPO in Budgam and his 23-year-old brother Umar Ahmad Dar, who is said to be a student at their residence in Chatabugh Budgam, leaving the two critically injured. 

According to news outlet GNS, a police officer informed that the siblings were taken to SKIMS Bemina Srinagar and that the SPO was declared dead upon arrival by doctors. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. The Kashmir Police also informed that the area was cordoned off by the police and security forces to catch the fleeing militants.  

The former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and expressed grief over the incident. He wrote, "Very sorry to hear about the death of SPO Ishfaq Ahmed who was killed in a militant attack. His brother Umar was injured in the same attack. I unequivocally condemn this attack & pray that Ishfaq finds place in Jannat & Umar makes a full recovery swiftly."

