In Jammu & Kashmir, Terror-linked OGW Arrested By Kulgam Police; Arms & Ammunition Seized

With a few days remaining for Republic Day celebrations in India, the Kulgam Police on Friday, January 21, arrested an over ground worker (OGW) from South Kashmir. According to sources, he has been identified as Rameez Dhar hailing from Kulgam. The police have recovered arms and ammunition.

Officials have informed that the OGW was involved in providing logistics support to terrorists. The over ground worker also helped terrorists in supplying arms and ammunition. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the concerned Police station.

The Union Territory is on high alert to ensure safety ahead of Republic Day.

J&K: 10kg IED recovered in Bandipora

Earlier on January 15, a 10 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the Indian Army, Bandipora Police, and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel during a search operation being carried out in North Kashmir's Bandipora district. This was reported 11 days before Republic Day celebrations set to take place across the country.

Bandipora Police had informed, "A joint team of police and the Indian Army have detected an IED in north Kashmir's Bandipora today. Bomb disposal squad have reached the spot."

The bomb disposal squad teams of the Army and police reached the spot where the IED was detected in an Orchard in the Bagh area and defused it without any damage. While no damage to property or loss of life was reported, a case had been registered concerning the IED recovery.

Jammu & Kashmir terror attacks

Terrorists carried out a grenade attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in South Kashmir on December 27. Search operations were underway on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. As per the preliminary information, no loss was reported.

J&K Police had said, "Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a security bunker at the Arwani area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district."

Image: Republic World, PTI