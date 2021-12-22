In Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar, Terrorists Strike Twice In 1 Hr; TRF Claims Responsibility

In less than 60 minutes, two terror attacks were witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir. In the first attack reported around 6 PM, terrorists fire upon a property dealer in the Eidgah area of downtown Srinagar. The property dealer identified as Rouf Ahmad Khan, a resident of Mirjanpora, was grievously injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Moments thereafter, at around 6:30 PM, another terror attack took place in Bijbejara. This time a police officer identified as ASI Mohd Ashraf was shot, and was also rushed to the hospital. Both the victims, succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, confirmed the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Intelligence-designated The Resistance Front (TRF) has taken the responsibility for both the attacks. TRF has come into the broader spotlight recently after it claimed multiple killings of civilians belonging to the minority communities recently.

Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu condemns terror attacks

Meanwhile, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu condemned both the terror attacks. "Strongly condemn the terrorist attack killing a civilian, Rouf Ahmed Khan at Eidgah. My condolences with the bereaved family," Junaid Azim Mattu wrote on Twitter. The Srinagar Mayor added," Also strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Bijbehara resulting in injuries to JKP ASI Muhammad Ashraf. Prayers for his quick and complete recovery."

Strongly condemn the terrorist attack killing a civilian, Rouf Ahmed Khan at Eidgah. My condolences with the bereaved family.



— Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) December 22, 2021

Attacks after Mehbooba Mufti's speech praising Pakistan

It is pertinent to mention here that the attacks took place hours after Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti spoke at a party rally and supported Pakistan. She remarked that the government claims Muhammad Ali Jinnah divided India and Pakistan and added, "today there are many more Jinnahs who are dividing people".

She recollected the recent mob lynching in Pakistan and remarked that Imran Khan "came out against it" while people in India "are felicitated" for similar crimes.

Additionally, she has said that India is way ahead when it comes to the global hunger index as compared to Pakistan and Bangladesh. "Our country is way ahead when it comes to global hunger index as compared to Pakistan and Bangladesh. India's GDP is lower than Bangladesh. How will the youth get jobs and the lands are being given away to the industrialists?," Mufti asked.