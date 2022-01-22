In Jammu, Terror Alert Sounded Ahead Of Republic Day; ADG Chairs High-level Security Meet

In a major development from Jammu and Kashmir, the Intelligence Agencies on Saturday sounded a terror alert ahead of Republic Day celebrations across the country. As per sources, top police officials have chaired a high level security meet headed by Jammu Zone ADG Mukhesh Singh, directing security officials to strenghthen the border grid after recieving information on a possible infiltration using the traditional terror routes by Pakistan. It is important to note that at least three infiltration attempts by Pakistan were earlier foiled by the security forces this year.

There is a possibility of terrorists trying to sneak in the city of Jammu, based on which, directions have been issued by the ADG to the security officials on ground to ensure that there are well-connected joint nakas established at the border as well as the areas that leads to Jammu.

This comes a day after the Kulgam Police arrested an over ground worker (OGW) from South Kashmir who was identified as Rameez Dhar hailing from the district. The police had recovered arms and ammunition from him.

Terrorists attack army vehicle with IED

On January 18, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by terrorists was reported between Yaripora and Qaimooh road in Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir, targetting an Army vehicle. No injury or damage took place and the area was soon cordoned off, as per reports. The IED was planted under a bridge and the traffic in the National Highway was halted.

Republic Day Parade 2022

Meanwhile, the Republic Day parade this year will not start at the scheduled time of 10 a.m. and will instead begin 30 minutes later at 10.30 am, for the first time in 75 years. According to ANI, a senior police officer said that this year the Republic Day Parade will start at 10:30 a.m.Before the parade begins, homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer said, adding that the delay is also caused due to the unavoidable COVID-19 related restrictions.

"The parade ceremony will be 90-minute-long like last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. Later, contingents will March past. Tableaus will be showcased representing cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the parade," the officer had said.