In Jammu, Wreath-laying Ceremony Held For CISF ASI S.P. Patel Killed In Sunjwan Encounter

A bus carrying 15 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were attacked by terrorists on April 22 near Sunjwan Chaddha Camp. Unfortunately, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the CISF was killed and four others were injured during the attack.

In a wreath-laying ceremony at Sunjwan in Jammu and Kashmir, the nation saluted the CISF braveheart ASI S.P Patel who became a martyr while serving his country. A resident of village Maihar in the district of Madhya Pradesh's Satna, SP Patel joined the CISF in 1988. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Earlier, Republic TV's report from inside the CISF bus that was attacked by Jaish terrorists from Pakistan showed bullet marks on most of the bus seats, window glasses were completely shattered and bloodstains were also found. It is further reported that terrorists resorted to firing and an attack through grenades from both sides of the bus. A fierce encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists.

A senior CISF officer informed ANI, "A bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties was attacked by the terrorists at about 4.25 am hours near Chaddha Camp in Jammu." He further added, "CISF averted the terrorist attack by retaliating effectively to the attack and forced the terrorists to run away, averting a major loss. In the line of action, one ASI of CISF has lost his life."

After the attack on CISF, a joint operation was launched by the security forces in which two JeM terrorists from Pakistan were killed in an encounter. "The search op in the Sunjwan area was based on an intelligence input that fidayeen terrorists of JeM were active in the area and could attack the security forces. Two terrorists were killed in an encounter after the attack on CISF personnel," Anil Pandey, CISF DIG Operations, told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that security forces were carrying out a cordon and search operation in the Sunjwan area of Jammu and Kashmir from April 21st night. During the operation, heavy firing began and taking help of this, the terrorists attacked the outer cordon of the security forces in which some CISF personnel were injured and one attained martyrdom, according to the J&K DGP.

Speaking to the reporters after the operation, DGP Dilbag Singh said, "After that, we started an early morning search. They started firing again... The two terrorists killed in the operation had links with JeM. They came wearing suicide vests. This was part of a larger conspiracy to disturb peace in Jammu."

PM Modi To visit Jammu & Kashmir on April 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas. As confirmed by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, PM Modi will address over 30,000 members of J&K’s rural bodies. The L-G further informed that around 700 panchayats across the country will be connected virtually.

