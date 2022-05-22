In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Pro-Pak Slogans Raised Post Panchayat Poll Victory; 62 Booked

As many as 62 people were booked, including a newly elected Panchayat Samiti member, on Sunday for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a panchayat poll victory procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. The development came after a video clip of the procession outside Bazar Samiti, where several people were heard shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad', went viral on social media. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Manish Jaiswal also shared the clip in question and highlighted that it was yet another frantic attempt by the people with 'the anti-national mindset' to defame Hazaribagh. The saffron party leader called it 'unacceptable'.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Hazaribagh District Administration and Hazaribagh Police are requested to take strict action...' the leader wrote in the tweet. In the post, he also tagged local BJP leaders, like Deepak Prakash, Babulal Marandi, Raghubar Das, and Annapurna Devi among others.

FIR registered

Following the tweet, the police swung into action and registered a case in the matter, "An FIR has been lodged against 12 named people, including the newly elected Panchayat Samiti member of Shiladih, and 50 unknown persons. The team is working to ascertain the truth behind the viral video. If it is found to be authentic, strong action will be taken against everyone," Hazaribag Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe said, adding that 'no arrest' has been made as of yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second such event that took place in a mere span of a few days. On April 21, a candidate for the post of gram panchayat head in a village of Giridih district, along with two of his supporters, was arrested for allegedly raising similar pro-Pakistan slogans, as he was on his way to file nomination for the election.

Two phases of the elections have been conducted, while polling for the third and fourth phases will be held on May 24 and May 27 respectively. Results for the first phase of polls were declared last week.