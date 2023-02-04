Last Updated:

In Joint Ops, CRPF & Bihar STF Recover Live Cartridges From A Bucket In Aurangabad

The CRPF along with the Bihar STF recovered live cartridges from a bucket in the Chakrabandha area in the Aurangabad district.

General News
 
| Written By
Astha Singh
CRPF

CRPF & Bihar STF recovers Live Cartridges in a bucket from Aurangabad (Image: ANI)


In a massive development, live cartridges were recovered from Bihar's Aurangabad on Saturday, February 4. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bihar Special Task Force (STF) carried out a joint operation where live cartridges present in a bucket were seized from the Chakrabandha area of Aurangabad. The force has launched a cordoned search operation across the region. 

It is pertinent to note that last month, three live cartridges and a magazine were seized at the Darbhanga airport in Bihar from the bag of a person who was to board a flight for Mumbai.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

First Published:
