In Joint Ops, CRPF & Bihar STF Recover Live Cartridges From A Bucket In Aurangabad

In a massive development, live cartridges were recovered from Bihar's Aurangabad on Saturday, February 4. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bihar Special Task Force (STF) carried out a joint operation where live cartridges present in a bucket were seized from the Chakrabandha area of Aurangabad. The force has launched a cordoned search operation across the region.

It is pertinent to note that last month, three live cartridges and a magazine were seized at the Darbhanga airport in Bihar from the bag of a person who was to board a flight for Mumbai.

Bihar | CRPF & along with Bihar STF recovered live cartridges in a bucket in Chakrabandha area in Aurangabad district. pic.twitter.com/BOpHJZsi0d — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)