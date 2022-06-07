In Kanpur Violence Probe, Muslim Cleric Who Claims 'one-sided Action' Taken Confronted

In a key development amid the Kanpur violence prove, Muslim cleric Shaher Kazi on Tuesday claimed that 'one-sided action' was being taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Kanpur violence probe. Issuing a statement, the cleric claimed that 90% of those arrested were Muslims, and alleged that 'innocents' were being picked by the administration. Kazi also went on to play down the gravity of the June 3 clashes, claiming that it was 'not as big as the NRC protests' and fearmongered that people will take to the roads with 'kafans' on their heads.

"Around 90% arrested are Muslims. It is not like only Muslims were involved. It was that Muslims were walking and stones came from above them. So it seemed that way. Arrests should happen across the communities. People are so stressed, women and men are crying. People will step onto the roads with kafans on their heads. Only innocents are being arrested. It is not even a big event that 50-60 people are being arrested," said Shaher Kazi.

"It is not as big as the NRC that hundreds were arrested and hundreds were released. Around 50-60 people have been arrested in the Kanpur riots, and the images of 40 more people have been put up. This is wrong and we will take a delegation to the Commissioner to speak to him. " he added.

Shaher Kazi attempts to justify provocation

Speaking to Republic TV, Shaher Kazi attempted to justify his statement, claiming that he only meant to oppose the arrest of the 'innocents' and not the stone pelters. He also asserted that his 'kafan' statement had been taken in the wrong context.

"When someone commits a wrong, and action is taken, no one gets offended, we stand by them. But we only appeal when innocents are arrested. We stand with the administration against the accused. I am saying a genuine probe should be done. Why will I oppose this? We are cooperative people. But if innocents are targeted then we will oppose it," he told Republic TV.

"I am not talking about the stone pelters. Some people were walking on the road when stones were flying. They have also been picked up. We are for peace, we cooperate with the police. What I meant by the kafan statement was that if an innocent's house is bulldozed, we will take to the streets with kafans on our heads," he added.

Kanpur violence

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes on Friday, June 3, in the wake of a row that erupted following the alleged controversial remarks made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. In the violence that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones. Four accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court on Sunday. So far, 50 arrests have been made in the case and posters of rioters have been put up by the UP Police.