In Karnataka, 70-year-old Woman Averts Train Accident, Gets Felicitated By Railway Police

'Not all heroes wear cape'- we have heard this saying many times, but a 70-year-old woman in Karnataka proved it by averting a major train accident and saving several lives. Chandravathi, an elderly woman who lives on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Mandara near Panchandy, noticed a tree fall over the railway track, acted quickly, and prevented an accident of train Matsyagandha Express plying from Mangaluru to Mumbai.

The incident took place on March 21, at around 2:10 pm in Mandara, when Chandravathi saw a tree falling on the track between the Padil-Jokinatte stretch in Mangaluru. The septuagenarian knew that the Matsyagandha Express train would pass through the spot within a short time. According to reports, Chandravathi who sensed the danger, immediately rushed to her house and brought a red cloth and waved it at the oncoming train's driver.

Assesing that the situation might be dangerous after noticing a woman waving a red cloth, the loco pilot slowed the train down and brought it to a halt in front of the downed tree. Later, the Railway personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the track with the help of locals, following which the train services resumed.

Notably, her timely action and presence of mind not only averted the collision of the train and the tree but also saved the lives of many who were onboard the train. The Railway police also took note of Chandravathi's bravery and felicitated the 70-year-old on Tuesday. In a programme held on Tuesday, the Railway police in Mangaluru, along with all its senior officials, felicitated the septuagenarian for her heroic act.

It is pertinent to mention that a similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh last year when a woman spotted a broken spot on a railway track in Etah. Omwati sensed the danger by acting swiftly and used her red saree to signal the danger to an approaching train. The driver of the train spotted the red-coloured cloth on the railway track and applied the brakes.

(With inputs from ANI)