In Karnataka, Cash Flows Out Of Drainage Pipe At Raid Spot As ACB Searches 60 Locations

In the latest development, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Karnataka on Wednesday conducted simultaneous search operations in 60 places across Karnataka targeting 15 government officials in various departments as part of a probe into alleged disproportionate assets.

Officials targeted include K.S. Lingegowda, executive engineer, Smart City, Mangaluru; Srinivas K. executive engineer, HLBC, Mandya; TS Rudreshappa, joint director, agriculture department in Gadag; Cooperative Development Officer of Savadatti AK Masti; Sadashiv Maralingannanavar, senior motor inspector, Gokak; Nathaji Heeraji Patil, a Grade ‘C’ employee at Hescom in Belagavi; SM Biradar, junior engineer, PWD and KS Shivanand, retired sub-registrar; Ballari.

Eight Superintendents of Police of ACB, along with 400 staff members are conducting the search operations. “We are seizing cash, valuables and documents as part of the probe,” said an ACB official who did not divulge details as the search operation is yet to be completed.

'The cash Pipeline'

Among the many locations searched was the house of PWD Joint Engineer Shantha Gowda Biradar. Gold was seized in bulk from his house. Also, up to 25 lakh rupees cash was seized. As per reports, before the searches, Shantha Gowda Biradar had dumped the money in the Pipeline connection of his residence. In the visuals accessed by Republic, ACB officials with the help of a plumber can be seen retrieving the cash from the pipe.