In Karnataka, Cash Replaces Rice As Siddaramaiah-led Congress Govt Fails On Poll Promise

The Karnataka government has chosen to pay cash to beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 34 per kilo for the additional 5kg of foodgrain promised under the "Anna Bhagya" plan because it is struggling to obtain the vast quantities of rice needed to fulfil its poll guarantee.

In addition to the five kilograms of free rice provided by the Centre each month, the Congress vowed in its electoral manifesto to provide an additional five kilograms.

According to the state government, payments will begin on July 1, the PTI reported.

Following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday presided over by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, K H Muniyappa, the minister of food and civil supplies for Karnataka, informed reporters in Bengaluru, “The FCI (Food Corporation of India) has a standard rate of Rs 34 per kg rice. We tried to get rice but no institution came forward to supply us the required amount of rice (to give additionally),”

He stated, “Since the date for launching Anna Bhagya has arrived (July 1) and we had given word, today in the cabinet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other ministers arrived at a decision that till the time the rice is supplied, we will give money at the rate of Rs 34 per kg, which is the FCI rate, to the (BPL) ration card holders.”

According to the Minister, under the Anna Bhagya scheme, if there is just one person on a card, that person will receive Rs 170 per month in exchange for an additional five kilograms of rice.

K H Muniyappa further said that if there are two members on the ration card, they are entitled to Rs 340, and if there are five members, they are entitled to Rs 850 per month.

According to Muniyappa, the government has set up a direct transfer of the funds into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

“This will come into effect from July 1 itself. This is one of the important guarantees promised by our party. We had taken this decision in the first cabinet meeting after coming to power,” the Minister noted.

BJP attacks Karnataka Government

BJP leader Malavika Avinash, while talking to Republic Media Network termed the current events in Karnataka as ‘laughable’, saying that when Congress finds itself unable to keep its promise, it is blaming the Centre for it.

The BJP leader said, “First and foremost let the people know through your medium that the Modi government has been giving 5kg rice for over 80 crore families since the lockdown that is free. Therefore, to accuse the Modi Government of not giving rice is a huge lie that the Congress government is peddling. This guarantee is made by the Congress and it is up to them to achieve it, to blame the central government for not enabling them to keep their promise, I think it's laughable.”

Modi government was giving 5 kg rice for over 80 crore family in lockdown. Now they (Karnataka government) are not able to fulfill their promise, so they are blaming central government. It's laughable: BJP leader, Malavika Avinash.

“What were they thinking when they made the promise, where was the wisdom, did anyone think about what they were promising and whether their promises can be kept. They did it all for the sake of elections, for the sake of votes. Now when they find themselves unable to keep up the guarantee of 5 kg rice, they are saying that they are going to put money in the accounts of people.”

Siddaramaiah blames Centre

Blaming the Central government for not giving rice to the state, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah earlier said that the requisite quantity of rice has not been made accessible, despite attempts to purchase it from Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh; instead, the states that can supply some rice are charging exorbitant prices for it.

According to Siddaramaiah, no state has the 2.29 lakh metric tonnes of rice that Karnataka needs for the Anna Bhagya scheme.

The Karnataka free rice programme, according to the Chief Minister's claim, was intentionally hampered by the national government's purposeful obstruction of rice supplies.

Siddaramaiah labelled the Centre as "anti-poor" and accused it of sabotaging a project intended for the social segments with the lowest incomes. He stated that the state government would be happy to pay for the rice supplies and attacked the national government for selling the grain at auction to private buyers rather than supplying it to the states.

"The Centre did not agree to give us rice only to create problem and scuttle the scheme meant for poor people. They have adequate rice, which is in lakhs of tonnes. They are giving it to private people, they are auctioning it but they are not giving to the states," the Chief Minister said.