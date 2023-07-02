In Karnataka, Lizard Found In School's Mid-day Meal, 70 Fall Ill; 4 Get Show Cause Notice

As many as 49 students of a government school in Raichur district of Karnataka were rushed to a nearby hospital, after they fell ill consuming a mid-day meal in their school on Saturday. However, timely admission to the hospital prevented any untoward incident. Apart from three students, all the others were declared safe after necessary treatment. It is being said that a lizard was found in the mid-day meal of the school, due to which the students fell ill.

The incident took place at the Government Higher Primary School in Appanadoddi located in Raichur rural taluk. Sources reveal that over 70 students fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal in the school. Following which, out of these, around 49 children were admitted to Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) Hospital after their health deteriorated. An official stated, “Three children were continuously vomiting and are being monitored by the doctors at RIMS. All the other children were declared to be safe and healthy after conducting tests and checkups.”

Upma was served to 123 students; 70 fell ill after consumption, says DHO

District Health Officer, Dr Surendra Babu told Republic TV, "We have collected information that out of 188 students in the school, 123 of them consumed ‘Upma’ that was served by the attendants. Majority of them have no symptoms of food poisoning. Three children have been admitted to RIMS, because they fell severely ill. We will take all the necessary measures to make sure that those children are fine. I have ordered a detailed probe and have informed the education department officials to coordinate with us. All the other children are out of danger."

(Health Department officials enquiring health conditions of the school children at the hospital in Raichur)

The kitchen staff's alleged negligence is being considered as the reason for the mishappening. It is being said that a lizard fell in the mid-day meal, while no one was paying attention.

Speaking to Republic TV, Eeramma, a parent of one of the victims said, "We got a call from the school management that our child was unwell and we rushed to the school. Thankfully she was doing well. But we saw some kids vomiting and some health department officials were also present there. Preliminary checkup had already begun at the school premises and doctors were present monitoring vitals of the children. We request the school management to take timely action and ensure that such incidents don't repeat. The entire issue was handled well by the school management."

Cook and 3 teachers face show cause notice

As per information, the school staff had given Upma to the school students in the mid-day meal. During the process, a dead lizard was found at the bottom of the cooking vessel. After the incident surfaced, the Yapaladinni police and the education department officials immediately reached the spot and doctors were called to the school premises. On learning about the incident, enraged parents of the victim students in large numbers also gathered in the school premises and expressed their anger against school authorities.

Two cooks of the school were found accused of negligence during the preliminary inquiry, however, an investigation into the matter is still being carried out. Additionally, a show cause notice has been issued to the cook and three teachers of the school, including the headmaster by the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI).

Raichur Rural MLA inspects food grains in school

A school teacher told Republic TV, "We were not aware of the incident until a few children started vomiting in the classroom. We immediately rushed them to the hospital. An inspection was conducted, during which, we found a lizard in the cooking vessel. We will surely ensure that the surrounding environment and the kitchen is kept clean in the future to prevent recurrence of any such incidents."

Meanwhile, Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal visited Yapaladinni Hospital and enquired about the health of the children. He later visited the school and inspected the food grains kept in the kitchen. The MLA also assured the parents of the children of necessary and strict action.