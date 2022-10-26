In Karnataka Seer Suicide, Angle Of Blackmail, Honeytrapping & A WhatsApp Video Emerges

A day after Basavalinga Swami of the Kanchugal Bande mutt in Karnataka was found dead, a sensational twist in the alleged suicide case emerged on Wednesday, October 26. Republic learnt that the seer may have been honeytrapped, and the proof was a video accessed by the network. The 44-year-old was seen smiling and conversing with a woman in the video.

Pertinently, in his 2-page-long suicide note, the seer had mentioned calling and exchanging texts with a woman on WhatsApp and had blamed a few people for 'blackmailing and harassing' him. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and an investigation is underway. They have seized the seer's phone and are going through the call records.

Karnataka seer commits suicide, police registers case & launches probe

On October 24, an alarm was raised after the puja room of the Kanchugal Bande mutt in Karnataka, which was opened by Basavalinga Swamy every day by 4 am, remained shut till 6 am. When he did not respond to knocks at the gate, and also, did not take calls, the mutt's staff checked from the rear and found him hanging from the window grill of the puja room.

Notably, the Bandemutt in Karnataka has been in existence for over 400 years and Basavalinga was made the head pontiff in 1997. He celebrated his silver jubilee a few months ago.