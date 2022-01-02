In Karnataka, Students Wearing Hijab Allegedly Denied Entry Into Udupi College's Classroom

Some students were allegedly denied entry into a classroom of government women’s PU College in Karnataka's Udupi for wearing hijab, the district authorities informed on Sunday. A student from the college was quoted by ANI as saying, "Those of us who were wearing hijabs were prevented from entering the classroom."

Later, some members of the Islamic Organisation of India along with girls who were barred from entering the class approached District Collector (DC) Kurma Rao regarding the incident. The DC spoke to the principal of the college regarding the issue.

"We were told to bring our parents to college, but when they arrived, school authorities made them wait for some three to four hours," claimed a student. Another student said, " Everything was fine before we started wearing the hijab, but now we are being discriminated in this manner."

The students have also complained that they are not being allowed to chat in Urdu, Arabic and Beary languages. They even stood outside the classroom for three days in protest.

The girls said that they have not marked their attendance for the past few days and fear they might face an attendance shortage. College principal Rudra Gowda informed PTI that students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms "This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms," he asserted.

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Udupi unit chief Nazeer Ahmed said that the party will stage a protest if the students are not allowed to attend classes with their hijabs.

In a press conference, the Campus Front of India warned of gherao if the college does not reconsider its decision of not allowing Muslim girls to wear hijab.