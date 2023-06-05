In Karnataka, Toll Operator Lynched To Death With Hockey Sticks By Unidentified Men

A toll operator on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway died after he was beaten to death with hockey sticks on the night of June 4. The toll operator has been identified as Pavan Kumar (26), a resident of Karaikal tanda of Bengaluru South taluk, who had an argument with the attackers. According to sources, an argument broke out at the Ramnagara toll plaza between the employee and the miscreants who were travelling in a car. Sources say that attackers refused to pay the toll fee as they were upset about being stopped for a while. Pavan objected and refused to open the gate and blows were exchanged after a verbal argument.

The incident was first reported around 10 pm on June 4 and the locals intervened to disperse the engaging parties. However, the attackers returned around 12 am and attacked Pavan with hockey sticks after he stepped out of the booth. Shocked by the attack, other employees at the booth immediately called an ambulance but Pavan succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, a case has been filed and the police have formed three teams to nab the accused.

An FIR has been filed at Bidadi Police Station and the police are collecting the CCTV footage to identify the registration number of the vehicle in which the attackers arrived. The police said that a majority of the attackers, as seen in the footage, were in their mid-20s and early 30s.