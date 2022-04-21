In Karnataka's Mangaluru, Temple Found During Renovation Of Dargah; Details Being Sought

A Hindu temple on Thursday was found during a Dargah renovation in Karnataka's Mangalore. The incident took place in Malali near Ganjimatha, on the outskirts of the city. As per reports, the Asayyid Abdullahil Madani Dargah was demolished for renovation purposes. At this time, the pattern of the Kalas, Tomaras and Pillars of a rear temple was discovered. It is possible that a temple belonging to the Jain or the Hindu religion is likely to have been there in the past.

The Dargah has been at the location for decades. Despite the demolition of the dargah, the administration has not done any damage to the temple. Currently, Vishwa Vishwananda council leader Sharan Pumpwell has visited the dargah and has spoken to the leaders of the governing body. They have come up with a cordial dialogue with the district administration to clear the confusion. Some reports have also stated that the Tahsildar Revenue Department and the Archaeological Department will collect information on the availability of historical records.

Hubballi violence

There has been an increase in cases of communal violence in different parts of state and the country. A mob hurled stones at a police station in Hubballi, injuring four policemen on April 16. The mob reportedly demanded action against an objectionable WhatsApp status. There were also reports of protesters pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Section 144 was imposed in the city amid fear of violence and disharmony. The police used lathi-charge in an attempt to disperse the mob, but the mob went out of control, so the cops deployed tear gas shells to disperse them. There were also reports of protesters pelting stones from the nearby Hanuman Temple and a hospital. So far, there have been 127 arrests made by the Karnataka police .

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on April 17, said that the incident was an 'unpardonable offence'. He said that the police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those involved. "Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take the law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it," CM Basavaraj Bommai had said.