In Kerala, CBI Files Chargesheet Against 24 Accused In Periya Twin Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a charge sheet against 24 accused in the alleged murder case of Youth Congress activists Sarath Lal (24) and Kripesh (19), who were killed on the night of February 17, 2019, in Periya village of Kerala's Kasargode district.

The two Youth Congress workers were hacked to death in 2019 by the workers of the "other political party" at Kaliyatt in Periya Village due to political enmity.

"A case was registered vide No.81/2019 at Bekal Police Station on the same day and the said case was transferred to Crime Branch of State Police & re-registered on 21.02.2019. After investigation, the Crime Branch of State Police filed final report/chargesheet on 20.05.2019 against 14 accused," CBI said in a statement.

CBI said that it conducted a thorough investigation and examined over 300 witnesses and collected several documents in the case. During the probe, it was alleged that there were some politically motivated attacks and counterattacks between cadres of two political parties in the area.

"It was further alleged that the brutal attack on the two victims was a retaliation to the earlier attack on one of the accused in the chargesheet and others, who hatched a conspiracy to attack the victims. It was also alleged that in pursuance to the said conspiracy, the victims were brutally attacked on 17th February 2019 with deadly weapons causing grievous injuries to the deceased, who succumbed to death," CBI added.

Ex-MLA Kunhiraman named in twin murder case

On December 1, the central agency arrested five accused who are currently in judicial custody. Additionally, Kerala Police also arrested 11 accused who are also in judicial custody.

One of the five recently arrested accused by CBI is former CPI (M) MLA KV Kunhiraman. In its remand port, the agency said that the offences committed by arrested people include, criminal conspiracy to commit murder, supply of weapons, and logistic support for the commission of the offence. All five accused are members of CPI (M).

"If the accused are released on bail, there is every possibility that they may influence the witnesses and hence tamper with the evidence which will adversely affect the outcome of the investigation/trial of the case," CBI said.