In Kerala, Ex-CITU Union Member Found Dead, Alleged Suicide Note Mentions Irked Leadership

In a shocking development, a former Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) union member was found dead in the Thrissur district of Kerala on Monday. KG Saji (49) allegedly committed suicide after receiving death threats from CITU union members-- the trade union affiliated with the ruling CPI(M) in the state. The deceased's alleged suicide note mentions the names of CITU leaders, including the branch secretary.

Notably, Saji, who was a native of Peechi in the suburbs of the Thrissur district, had recently left the CITU and launched an independent trade union. He worked as a head load worker during his tenure in the organization and his exit from the ruling party's trade union had irked the leadership since several other members of the organization left to join him, sources revealed.

According to KG Saji's brother Biju, he had received death threats from the irked leadership of CITU. The Centre of Indian Trade Unions is a National level Trade Union in India and is one of the biggest assemblies of workers and classes in the country. More details pertaining to the Kerala head load worker's suicide are awaited.

(Image: Republic)